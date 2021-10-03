HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) in a research report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Wave Life Sciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wave Life Sciences currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.00.

WVE stock opened at $4.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.48. The stock has a market cap of $243.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.43. Wave Life Sciences has a one year low of $4.76 and a one year high of $12.17.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.90 million. Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 215.47% and a negative net margin of 746.67%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wave Life Sciences will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Wave Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Wave Life Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. 72.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

