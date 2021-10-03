Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Boosts Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 3,121.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,773 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in ASML were worth $66,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,491,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,772,846,000 after purchasing an additional 92,630 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,053,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,800,226,000 after purchasing an additional 92,657 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of ASML by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,605,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,799,997,000 after purchasing an additional 13,981 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,446,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $893,202,000 after purchasing an additional 6,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ASML by 209.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,347,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $831,692,000 after purchasing an additional 911,709 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ASML opened at $741.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.11, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $357.38 and a 1-year high of $895.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $814.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $712.27.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 28.82%. ASML’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

ASML has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. New Street Research cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $801.33.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

