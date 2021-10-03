Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys 161,248 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 50.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 483,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 161,248 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Chubb were worth $76,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HRT Financial LP grew its stake in Chubb by 189.0% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 39,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,185,000 after acquiring an additional 25,608 shares during the period. 17 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the second quarter worth about $1,027,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 123.7% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the first quarter worth about $302,000. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 1.8% during the second quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,315,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $175.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $76.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $114.21 and a 1-year high of $187.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $179.08 and its 200-day moving average is $169.78.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $9.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 20.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 12.42 EPS for the current year.

Chubb announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.78%.

In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.61, for a total value of $5,598,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 144,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,908,602.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 10,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,825,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,188 shares of company stock worth $10,920,772. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CB. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. upped their price objective on Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Argus raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.56.

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

