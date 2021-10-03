Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $54.37 Million Holdings in RH (NYSE:RH)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its holdings in RH (NYSE:RH) by 52.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.38% of RH worth $54,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RH. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in RH during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in RH in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in RH in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of RH by 62.5% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of RH during the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on RH from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on RH from $650.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Gordon Haskett raised RH from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $550.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on RH from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, boosted their price objective on RH from $634.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $730.33.

RH stock opened at $646.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $688.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $657.93. The firm has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. RH has a twelve month low of $330.64 and a twelve month high of $744.56.

RH (NYSE:RH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $8.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.90. RH had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 131.27%. The company had revenue of $989.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that RH will post 25.9 earnings per share for the current year.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

