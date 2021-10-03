Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Increases Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 215.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 421,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 288,094 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $49,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFS. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 162.9% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 939.5% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Discover Financial Services from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.53.

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $127.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.84. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $56.94 and a 12-month high of $135.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $1.87. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 46.03% and a net margin of 36.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 16.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Discover Financial Services announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 21st that permits the company to buyback $2.40 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.11, for a total value of $101,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at $458,867.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $1,905,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,744,079. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,624 shares of company stock valued at $2,477,843 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.