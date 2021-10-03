Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) Stock Rating Lowered by Truist

Truist lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $31.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Raymond James cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.10.

HTA stock opened at $29.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.95 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.69. Healthcare Trust of America has a 1 year low of $23.39 and a 1 year high of $31.31.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.27). Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 10.84%. On average, analysts predict that Healthcare Trust of America will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This is a boost from Healthcare Trust of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio is 74.85%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HTA. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 167,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,476,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 1.9% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 26,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 5.5% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 12,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

