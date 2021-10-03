Hegic Price Tops $0.17 (HEGIC)

Hegic (CURRENCY:HEGIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. Hegic has a market capitalization of $100.49 million and $9.39 million worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hegic coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000358 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hegic has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $21,517.19 or 0.44873119 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.15 or 0.00056615 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002752 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $116.56 or 0.00243084 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.40 or 0.00117629 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

About Hegic

Hegic is a coin. It was first traded on August 8th, 2020. Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 coins and its circulating supply is 585,295,614 coins. Hegic’s official message board is medium.com/hegic . Hegic’s official website is www.hegic.co . Hegic’s official Twitter account is @HegicOptions and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hegic Platfroms allows the trading of non-custodial options for profits or hedging your positions.Fixed price and unlimited upside of the options contracts.No registration, KYC or email required. Use Cases: Trade WBTC & ETH call and put options. Write WBTC or ETH call and put options. Earn protocol's fees in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling Hegic

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hegic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hegic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hegic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

