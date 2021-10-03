HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Shares Sold by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. cut its stake in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,844 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in HEICO were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEI. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in HEICO during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in HEICO during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in HEICO during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in HEICO during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in HEICO during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 25.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HEICO alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of HEICO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of HEICO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of HEICO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.00.

In other news, Director Adolfo Henriques purchased 925 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $112.13 per share, with a total value of $103,720.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,343. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Eric A. Mendelson purchased 834 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $124.89 per share, with a total value of $104,158.26. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,068,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,407,373.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 8.39% of the company’s stock.

HEI stock opened at $135.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 2.19. HEICO Co. has a 1-year low of $102.01 and a 1-year high of $148.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $129.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.00. The firm has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.75, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.26.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. HEICO had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $471.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that HEICO Co. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HEICO Company Profile

HEICO Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

Recommended Story: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI).

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.