HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) Given a €90.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €86.00 ($101.18) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a €97.00 ($114.12) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HeidelbergCement has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €82.70 ($97.29).

Shares of ETR HEI opened at €64.42 ($75.79) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.31. HeidelbergCement has a 52-week low of €47.35 ($55.71) and a 52-week high of €81.04 ($95.34). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.36, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €71.80 and its 200-day moving average price is €73.94.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

