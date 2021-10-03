Hellenic Coin Market Cap Hits $256.95 Million (HNC)

Hellenic Coin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. One Hellenic Coin coin can now be bought for about $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC on exchanges. Hellenic Coin has a market cap of $256.95 million and $68,787.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hellenic Coin has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hellenic Coin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.84 or 0.00349796 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006200 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 28.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000897 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003186 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About Hellenic Coin

HNC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hellenic Coin is www.helleniccoin.com . The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hellenic Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@helleniccoin

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

Hellenic Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hellenic Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hellenic Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hellenic Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hellenic Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.