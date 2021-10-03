HelloFresh SE (ETR:HFG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

HelloFresh SE (ETR:HFG) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €90.34 ($106.29).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HFG shares. Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($112.94) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €109.00 ($128.24) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €51.50 ($60.59) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Monday, September 27th.

Shares of ETR:HFG opened at €79.80 ($93.88) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.34. HelloFresh has a 1-year low of €38.02 ($44.73) and a 1-year high of €97.38 ($114.56). The company has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €86.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €78.45.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

