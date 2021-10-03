Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $48.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Hillenbrand is a global diversified industrial company with multiple market-leading brands that serve a wide variety of industries across the globe. Hillenbrand’s portfolio is comprised of two business segments: the Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group businesses design, develop, manufacture and service highly engineered industrial equipment around the world. Batesville is a recognized leader in the North American death care industry. They pursue profitable growth and robust cash generation driving increased value for their shareholders. Hillenbrand is publicly traded on the NYSE under HI. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on HI. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Hillenbrand in a research report on Monday, September 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

NYSE:HI opened at $43.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.53. Hillenbrand has a 1-year low of $27.85 and a 1-year high of $52.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $695.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Hillenbrand will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.96%.

In other news, VP J Michael Whitted sold 6,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $280,902.18. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,040.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HI. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hillenbrand by 261.9% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 1,624.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hillenbrand during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the first quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Hillenbrand by 15.7% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for a wide variety of industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

