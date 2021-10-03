Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Bought by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 183.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,724 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,221 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $5,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 186.1% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. 96.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.29.

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $138.15 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.62 and a twelve month high of $140.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $127.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.41. The stock has a market cap of $38.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.78 and a beta of 1.32.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 6.98%. Equities analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total value of $364,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 287,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,963,253.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

