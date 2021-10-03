Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company makes up about 1.1% of Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter worth approximately $3,427,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.5% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,353,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,589,000 after purchasing an additional 10,724 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 260,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,809,000 after purchasing an additional 12,156 shares in the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% in the second quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 24,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 12.8% in the second quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 72,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 8,206 shares in the last quarter. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Odeon Capital Group cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. TheStreet cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.38.

Shares of WFC opened at $47.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $193.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.96. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $51.41.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.66) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 145.45%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

