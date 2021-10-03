HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for HomeStreet in a report issued on Thursday, September 30th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.18 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.16. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for HomeStreet’s FY2021 earnings at $4.96 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.21. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 29.10%. The business had revenue of $86.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.18 million.

NASDAQ HMST opened at $42.17 on Friday. HomeStreet has a twelve month low of $27.09 and a twelve month high of $52.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $876.93 million, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.49.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HMST. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in HomeStreet during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 321.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of HomeStreet in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HomeStreet in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other HomeStreet news, Director Douglas Irvine Smith purchased 10,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.46 per share, for a total transaction of $389,099.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Michel purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.75 per share, for a total transaction of $302,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio is 25.97%.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

