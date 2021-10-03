Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Shares Acquired by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 6.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,162 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $4,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HLI. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 45.5% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,658,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,655 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 13.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,613,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,843,000 after buying an additional 542,198 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 62.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,363,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,708,000 after buying an additional 522,299 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,562,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,122,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,694,000 after acquiring an additional 248,484 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Shares of HLI stock opened at $93.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.04. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.82 and a 12-month high of $96.93. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 0.68.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 20.90%. The company had revenue of $372.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Houlihan Lokey’s quarterly revenue was up 76.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.23%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HLI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Houlihan Lokey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Houlihan Lokey Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

Further Reading: ESG Score

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.