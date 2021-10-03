Howdoo Price Tops $0.0168 (UDOO)

Howdoo (CURRENCY:UDOO) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 3rd. One Howdoo coin can now be purchased for $0.0168 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges. Howdoo has a market cap of $7.87 million and approximately $38,706.00 worth of Howdoo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Howdoo has traded up 19.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Howdoo alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $21,761.53 or 0.45342654 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00057003 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002769 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.81 or 0.00118361 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.78 or 0.00226653 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Howdoo Coin Profile

Howdoo (UDOO) is a coin. Howdoo’s total supply is 839,862,560 coins and its circulating supply is 468,963,633 coins. The Reddit community for Howdoo is /r/Howdoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Howdoo’s official Twitter account is @howdoohq and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Howdoo is medium.com/howdoo . Howdoo’s official website is howdoo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Howdoo is a blockchain-powered social media platform. It was designed as a single application that combines all the best features of existing social media apps, but with a new approach to putting users, communities, content creators, and advertisers together in complete harmony and control. In addition, Howdoo incentives and rewards contributions on the platform.”

Buying and Selling Howdoo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Howdoo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Howdoo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Howdoo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Howdoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Howdoo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.