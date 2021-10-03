Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $208.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Hubbell Incorporated is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of electrical and electronic products to commercial, industrial, utility and telecommunications markets. The Company’s products include plugs, receptacles, connectors, lighting fixtures, high voltage test and measurement equipment and voice and data signal processing components. Hubbell Incorporated is based in SHELTON, United States. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

HUBB opened at $180.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.75. Hubbell has a 52-week low of $133.51 and a 52-week high of $209.65. The firm has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $196.44 and its 200-day moving average is $191.38.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.20. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. Hubbell’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Hubbell will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 51.72%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Hubbell by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 2.6% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 10.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,841,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

