Hypertension Diagnostics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDII) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Hypertension Diagnostics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDII) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a drop of 52.7% from the August 31st total of 37,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:HDII remained flat at $$0.01 during trading hours on Friday. 1,940,970 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,669,270. Hypertension Diagnostics has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.02.
About Hypertension Diagnostics
