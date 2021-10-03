Hypertension Diagnostics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDII) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Hypertension Diagnostics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDII) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a drop of 52.7% from the August 31st total of 37,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HDII remained flat at $$0.01 during trading hours on Friday. 1,940,970 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,669,270. Hypertension Diagnostics has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.02.

Get Hypertension Diagnostics alerts:

About Hypertension Diagnostics

Hypertension Diagnostics, Inc engages in the business of plastic reprocessing. It provides pelletized resin and clean shredded and ground plastics material through its subsidiary. The company was founded by Jay N. Cohn and Stanley M. Finkelstein on July 19, 1988 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

See Also: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Hypertension Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hypertension Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.