Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) and Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) Head-To-Head Survey

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) and Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Everspin Technologies and Ideal Power, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Everspin Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Ideal Power 0 1 0 0 2.00

Ideal Power has a consensus price target of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 77.22%. Given Ideal Power’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ideal Power is more favorable than Everspin Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.1% of Everspin Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.8% of Ideal Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.6% of Everspin Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Ideal Power shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Everspin Technologies and Ideal Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Everspin Technologies -13.48% -31.23% -16.81% Ideal Power -9.54% -28.41% -25.84%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Everspin Technologies and Ideal Power’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Everspin Technologies $42.03 million 2.92 -$8.51 million ($0.45) -14.13 Ideal Power $430,000.00 215.76 -$7.79 million N/A N/A

Ideal Power has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Everspin Technologies.

Risk and Volatility

Everspin Technologies has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ideal Power has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ideal Power beats Everspin Technologies on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Everspin Technologies Company Profile

Everspin Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) solutions. Its products include Toggle MRAM, Spin-transfer Torque MRAM, nvNITRO Solutions, and Embedded MRAM. The company was founded by Saied Tehrani in June 2008 and is headquartered in Chandler, AZ.

Ideal Power Company Profile

Ideal Power, Inc. engages in the development of power converter solutions for photovoltaic generation, grid-storage and electrified vehicle charging. Its products include solar inverters, bi-directional battery, electric vehicle chargers, photovoltaic inverters and battery converters. The firm has developed the patented Power Packet Switching Architecture power conversion technology. The company was founded by William C. Alexander on May 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

