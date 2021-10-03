Idena (IDNA) Price Up 2.3% Over Last Week

Idena (CURRENCY:IDNA) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. One Idena coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000252 BTC on popular exchanges. Idena has a total market cap of $6.20 million and $104,716.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Idena has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.62 or 0.00065929 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.92 or 0.00087418 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.93 or 0.00141654 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004024 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.42 or 0.00103056 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00018693 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68.47 or 0.00142777 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Idena uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 74,737,675 coins and its circulating supply is 51,259,936 coins. The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Idena’s official website is idena.io . Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Idena’s official message board is medium.com/@idena.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idena directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idena should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Idena using one of the exchanges listed above.

