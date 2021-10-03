Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by Frisch Financial Group Inc.

Frisch Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 794 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Illumina by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Illumina by 165.6% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 85 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 1,580.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 84 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 88.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ILMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $425.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a research report on Sunday, August 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $432.83.

Illumina stock traded down $10.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $394.84. 1,116,251 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 911,431. The firm has a market cap of $57.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $469.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $439.94. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $288.01 and a 1-year high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 18.12%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 1,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.04, for a total transaction of $41,804.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,181 shares of company stock worth $1,526,316. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

