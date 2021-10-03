Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $67.48

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $67.48 and last traded at $67.49, with a volume of 8267 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.78.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Incyte from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Benchmark raised shares of Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Incyte from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Incyte has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.38.

Get Incyte alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of 44.88, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.68.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $705.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.95 million. Incyte had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 4,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total transaction of $384,482.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total transaction of $29,763.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INCY. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Incyte during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 852.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Incyte in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 81.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Incyte in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

About Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY)

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.