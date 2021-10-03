Independent Advisor Alliance Has $853,000 Stock Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,256 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Kellogg during the first quarter worth about $28,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. 85.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total value of $5,217,479.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.90, for a total transaction of $5,408,376.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 499,997 shares of company stock valued at $32,074,806 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of K stock opened at $63.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.65. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $56.61 and a 1 year high of $68.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.11.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 9.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.15%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on K shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Kellogg from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.78.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

