Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) Short Interest Update

Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,300 shares, a drop of 43.0% from the August 31st total of 47,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IFJPY shares. Berenberg Bank raised Informa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Informa in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Informa has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IFJPY traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $15.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,354. Informa has a 12 month low of $9.91 and a 12 month high of $16.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.07.

Informa Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information, advanced knowledge, and exhibition and events solutions. It operates through the following segments: Informa Connect, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, Informa Intelligence, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect segments delivers major, branded, content-driven in-person, and virtual events and digital platforms.

