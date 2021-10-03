ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $16.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ING GROEP-ADR is a global financial institution of Dutch origin offering banking, insurance and asset management to over 50 million private, corporate and institutional clients in 65 countries. ING can fully deliver what today’s clients expect: unlimited access, maximum convenience, immediate and accurate execution, personal advice, tailor-made solutions and competitive rates. “

ING has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Kepler Capital Markets cut ING Groep from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.51.

Shares of ING opened at $14.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.16. The stock has a market cap of $57.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.96. ING Groep has a 1-year low of $6.63 and a 1-year high of $14.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. ING Groep had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 22.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ING Groep will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.478 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.44%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ING Groep by 539.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ING Groep during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in ING Groep by 2,528.9% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 5,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,766 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

About ING Groep

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

