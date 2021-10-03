Innovator Double Stacker ETF – January (BATS:DSJA) Trading 0.7% Higher

Innovator Double Stacker ETF – January (BATS:DSJA) traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $29.13 and last traded at $29.13. 1,561 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $28.94.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.26.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Innovator Double Stacker ETF – January stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Double Stacker ETF – January (BATS:DSJA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

