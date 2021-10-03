Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:PMAR) Shares Acquired by Frisch Financial Group Inc.

Frisch Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:PMAR) by 26.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.76. The company had a trading volume of 5,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,258. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March has a 1-year low of $27.24 and a 1-year high of $31.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.40.

