Insider Buying: Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) Director Buys $127,725.00 in Stock

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) Director Jeffrey T. Armstrong acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.09 per share, for a total transaction of $127,725.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

PLL stock opened at $54.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $858.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.60 and a beta of 0.33. Piedmont Lithium Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.38 and a 12 month high of $88.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.88.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Piedmont Lithium from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Piedmont Lithium currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Piedmont Lithium by 208.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 385 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Piedmont Lithium by 1,965.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 413 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Piedmont Lithium in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Piedmont Lithium in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. 15.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Piedmont Lithium

Piedmont Lithium, Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on December 3, 2020 and is headquartered in Belmont, NC.

