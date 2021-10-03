Insider Buying: Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) Director Buys $127,725.00 in Stock

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) Director Jeffrey T. Armstrong acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.09 per share, for a total transaction of $127,725.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
PLL stock opened at $54.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $858.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.60 and a beta of 0.33. Piedmont Lithium Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.38 and a 12 month high of $88.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.88.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Piedmont Lithium from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Piedmont Lithium currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.
About Piedmont Lithium
Piedmont Lithium, Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on December 3, 2020 and is headquartered in Belmont, NC.
