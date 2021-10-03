Insider Selling: ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Director Sells $2,090,000.00 in Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Director Christopher Burghardt sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total value of $2,090,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Christopher Burghardt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Christopher Burghardt sold 3,110 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $62,666.50.

CHPT stock opened at $19.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.97. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.75 and a 1-year high of $49.48.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The business had revenue of $56.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.06 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($6.97) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 60.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the 2nd quarter worth about $313,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,712,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in ChargePoint by 146.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 33,173 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in ChargePoint in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in ChargePoint by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 20,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 4,585 shares in the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CHPT. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on ChargePoint from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ChargePoint has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.73.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

