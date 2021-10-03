Insider Selling: Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) CFO Sells 1,574 Shares of Stock

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) CFO Ian Clements sold 1,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total value of $30,315.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:MIRM opened at $19.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $590.48 million, a P/E ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 2.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.28. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.85 and a 1 year high of $26.31.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($1.04). The company had revenue of $11.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MIRM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $99,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $190,000. Institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MIRM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its product candidates include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz on May 7, 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

