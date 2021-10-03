Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.330-$-0.290 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $241 million-$245 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $238.07 million.Intapp also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.080-$-0.060 EPS.

Shares of INTA opened at $25.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.81. Intapp has a one year low of $24.58 and a one year high of $40.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion and a PE ratio of -20.53.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.29. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intapp will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Intapp from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Truist Financial started coverage on Intapp in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Intapp in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Intapp from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Intapp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intapp has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.60.

Intapp Company Profile

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.

