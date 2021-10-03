International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Given a GBX 260 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 260 ($3.40) target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a GBX 255 ($3.33) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group to a buy rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.81) price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 226.27 ($2.96).

Shares of LON:IAG opened at GBX 188.02 ($2.46) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 165.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 184.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,163.13, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.86. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 52 week low of GBX 88.69 ($1.16) and a 52 week high of GBX 222.10 ($2.90). The company has a market capitalization of £9.33 billion and a PE ratio of -1.89.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

