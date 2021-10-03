International Isotopes Inc. (OTCMKTS:INIS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

International Isotopes Inc. (OTCMKTS:INIS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,300 shares, a growth of 106.6% from the August 31st total of 35,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 175,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

INIS stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.11. 69,534 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 509,402. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.12. International Isotopes has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.34. The company has a market cap of $52.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of -0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

International Isotopes Company Profile

International Isotopes, Inc engages in the manufacture of nuclear medicine calibration and reference standards cobalt tele therapy sources, as well as radioisotopes and radiochemical for medical research and clinical devices. It operates through the following segments: Radiochemical Products, Cobalt Products, Nuclear Medicine Standards, Radiological Services.

