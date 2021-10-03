International Isotopes Inc. (OTCMKTS:INIS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

International Isotopes Inc. (OTCMKTS:INIS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,300 shares, a growth of 106.6% from the August 31st total of 35,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 175,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
INIS stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.11. 69,534 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 509,402. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.12. International Isotopes has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.34. The company has a market cap of $52.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of -0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.
International Isotopes Company Profile
