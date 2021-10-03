International Stem Cell Co. (OTCMKTS:ISCO) Short Interest Down 40.0% in September

International Stem Cell Co. (OTCMKTS:ISCO) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the August 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of ISCO stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.51. 1,977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,550. International Stem Cell has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 0.76.

Get International Stem Cell alerts:

International Stem Cell (OTCMKTS:ISCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.83 million for the quarter.

International Stem Cell Corp. operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The firm engages in the development of therapeutic and biomedical products. It operates through the following segments: Cosmetic Market, Biomedical Market and Therapeutic Market. The Cosmetic Market segment develops, manufactures and markets a cosmetic skin care products based on the company’s proprietary parthenogenetic stem cell technology and targeted small molecule technology.

Recommended Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for International Stem Cell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Stem Cell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.