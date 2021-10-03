Intrua Financial LLC Acquires 136 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Intrua Financial LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 2.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,272 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PM opened at $96.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.57. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.93 and a fifty-two week high of $106.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $7.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.71%.

In other news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $2,176,410.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays set a $98.59 target price on Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet upgraded Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.38.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

