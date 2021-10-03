Intrua Financial LLC Boosts Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Intrua Financial LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MO. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 7,125 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 247.8% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 12,740 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 38,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 141,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,765,000 after buying an additional 14,551 shares during the period. Finally, Bollard Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 38,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MO opened at $45.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.89. The stock has a market cap of $84.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.63. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.83 and a 1 year high of $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a return on equity of 268.09% and a net margin of 17.22%. The business had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 82.57%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

