Intrua Financial LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Intrua Financial LLC lifted its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Paychex by 52.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,292,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,106,928,000 after buying an additional 3,874,215 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Paychex by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,111,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,231,010,000 after buying an additional 579,004 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Paychex by 108.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 820,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,706,000 after buying an additional 427,181 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Paychex by 31.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,673,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,035,000 after buying an additional 397,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Paychex by 5,823.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 394,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,690,000 after buying an additional 388,059 shares during the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAYX stock opened at $115.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $112.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.00 and a fifty-two week high of $118.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.88, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.91.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.84%.

In other news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 30,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total transaction of $3,370,539.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,000 shares in the company, valued at $43,305,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total value of $46,886.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 283,467 shares of company stock worth $31,877,536 over the last quarter. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on PAYX. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.67.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

