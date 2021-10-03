Intrua Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Intrua Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Sonoco Products by 22.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 215,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,404,000 after acquiring an additional 40,147 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Sonoco Products by 145.6% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 19,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 11,349 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Sonoco Products by 35.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 5,407 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Sonoco Products by 46.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 285,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,050,000 after acquiring an additional 90,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Sonoco Products by 17.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. 75.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on SON. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Sonoco Products from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.40.

In other news, VP John M. Florence sold 493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total value of $32,202.76. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,449 shares in the company, valued at $682,528.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Sonoco Products stock opened at $60.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Sonoco Products has a 12-month low of $48.20 and a 12-month high of $69.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.17, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.00.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.02). Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a positive return on equity of 18.41%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is 52.79%.

Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

