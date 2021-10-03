Intrua Financial LLC Purchases 513 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Intrua Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 4.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 513 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 159.1% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 348,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,331,000 after acquiring an additional 214,100 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 60.4% in the second quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 1,401,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,562,000 after buying an additional 527,563 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.1% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 47,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 67.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 60,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,252,000 after buying an additional 24,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,539,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,989,000 after buying an additional 156,740 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 6,372 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $244,748.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $43.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $20.52 and a 12 month high of $44.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.07.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 31.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FITB shares. Citigroup started coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.73 price target for the company. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $35.84 target price (down from $46.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.96.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.