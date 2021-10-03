Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (NYSEARCA:DBC) Hits New 12-Month High at $20.38

Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (NYSEARCA:DBC) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.38 and last traded at $20.38, with a volume of 217977 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.18.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.29 and its 200 day moving average is $18.57.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 21,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 24,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 15,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 65,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 12,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.69% of the company’s stock.

