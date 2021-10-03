Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:VTA) Short Interest Update

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:VTA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 527,600 shares, an increase of 126.0% from the August 31st total of 233,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 360,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund by 1.5% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 90,779 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund by 2.8% in the second quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 51,669 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund by 2.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 70,663 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund by 13.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,272 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund by 4.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,875 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares during the period.

NYSE VTA remained flat at $$11.70 during trading on Friday. 206,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,063. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.63. Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $9.15 and a 1 year high of $11.99.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th.

About Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

