Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) Shares Bought by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) by 107.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,218 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 377.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 32.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 2,603.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares during the period.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF stock opened at $47.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.06. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a one year low of $33.97 and a one year high of $50.38.

