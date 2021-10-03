IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Shares Acquired by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $6,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 82.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the first quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the second quarter worth $53,000. 64.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

IPG Photonics stock opened at $161.12 on Friday. IPG Photonics Co. has a one year low of $157.65 and a one year high of $262.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a current ratio of 8.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $175.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.77. The company has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.01 and a beta of 1.33.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.10). IPG Photonics had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $371.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,600 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.07, for a total transaction of $572,182.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 1,800 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total value of $396,108.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IPGP. TheStreet raised IPG Photonics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on IPG Photonics from $240.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup downgraded IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $274.50 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on IPG Photonics from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.18.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP).

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.