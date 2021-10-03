IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Bought by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,847 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 14.2% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in IQVIA by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,831 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 19,963 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,856,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 42,229 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,156,000 after buying an additional 21,300 shares during the period. Finally, Barings LLC boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 12.2% in the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 8,372 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $241.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.65 and a 1 year high of $265.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $253.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.60.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 4.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IQV shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $204.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on IQVIA from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on IQVIA from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on IQVIA from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.33.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

