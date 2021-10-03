Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Brokerages expect Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) to report earnings per share of $0.70 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Iron Mountain’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the lowest is $0.65. Iron Mountain reported earnings of $0.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iron Mountain will report full-year earnings of $2.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.74 to $3.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Iron Mountain.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Iron Mountain presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

Shares of IRM stock opened at $43.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63. Iron Mountain has a 52 week low of $24.85 and a 52 week high of $49.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.46%.

In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 600 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $26,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,850,508. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel Borges sold 1,860 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $89,652.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,860 shares in the company, valued at $89,652. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,097 shares of company stock valued at $1,558,413 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the second quarter valued at about $114,278,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 213.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,699,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838,801 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 58.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,055,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,761 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 6.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,457,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,633,000 after acquiring an additional 841,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the first quarter valued at about $16,441,000. Institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

