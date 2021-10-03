iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) Short Interest Down 39.5% in September

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 327,000 shares, a decline of 39.5% from the August 31st total of 540,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 285,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of SLQD stock opened at $51.69 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $51.61 and a 12-month high of $52.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.81.

Get iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.061 per share. This is a boost from iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 56.7% during the second quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 5,954 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 76,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 130.5% during the second quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 15,230 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $3,369,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 559.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.