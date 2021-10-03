iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Short Interest Down 48.7% in September

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, a drop of 48.7% from the August 31st total of 55,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 365,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ IUSG traded up $1.05 on Friday, reaching $103.46. 412,735 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,938. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a one year low of $76.89 and a one year high of $109.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.198 per share. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Element Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,182,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,362,000 after buying an additional 147,112 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2,225.0% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 13.1% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter.

