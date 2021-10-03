iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Acquired by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,609 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $1,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000.

Shares of BATS:USMV opened at $73.91 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.78.

