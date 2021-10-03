iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Short Interest Up 61.8% in September

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, a growth of 61.8% from the August 31st total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 127,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $35,644,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,993,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 398.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 110,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,183,000 after purchasing an additional 88,425 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 124.0% in the second quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 158,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,032,000 after purchasing an additional 87,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $9,518,000.

Shares of IJT traded up $2.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $132.42. 1,674,048 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,805. The business has a 50 day moving average of $132.63 and a 200 day moving average of $130.78. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $87.54 and a 1-year high of $137.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.364 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This is an increase from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

